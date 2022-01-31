LETTER: What do notices from 1982 mean?

While queuing for entry to listen to the wonderful Cape Philharmonic Orchestra recently, my attention was drawn to the large glass-fronted noticeboard fixed to the front of Cape Town’s city hall. Much to my surprise, the notices therein were all dated August 1982.

While I am aware that one of the charms of the Cape is that it lags far behind the movers and shakers of the country in Gauteng, I do not think it excessively radical to propose that public notices need to be replaced more than once every 40 years.

Alas, my inability to read Afrikaans means I cannot relay the content of the notices, but I thought it worth appealing to the city fathers through the letters column of your newspaper to address the matter.

After all, if the notices are proclaiming that Bantu (or were Africans “Plurals” by 1982?) are not allowed to enter the city hall, there might be a level of embarrassment when President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at its portals to deliver his state of the nation address in a couple of weeks.

Roger Southall

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​