LETTER: Usual ANC MO
Lots of noise, but nothing is actually done about corruption
People should be used to the usual ANC modus operandi by now (“SIU probe only scratches the surface of SA’s dirty Covid-19 spending”, January 26).
Display a pretense of actually doing anything about corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa makes an announcement that he is shocked, make lots of noise about investigations and commissions, recovers 0.05% of the stolen money and calls it a victory, offers up one or two low-level cadres as scapegoats, (who are then promoted after lying low for a few months) while the big fish and the ANC patronage machine keep grinding the country into the dirt.
Rinse and repeat.
Thinus Marais
Via BusinessLIVE
