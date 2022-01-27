LETTER: Usual ANC MO

People should be used to the usual ANC modus operandi by now (“SIU probe only scratches the surface of SA’s dirty Covid-19 spending”, January 26).

Display a pretense of actually doing anything about corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa makes an announcement that he is shocked, make lots of noise about investigations and commissions, recovers 0.05% of the stolen money and calls it a victory, offers up one or two low-level cadres as scapegoats, (who are then promoted after lying low for a few months) while the big fish and the ANC patronage machine keep grinding the country into the dirt.

Rinse and repeat.

Thinus Marais

Via BusinessLIVE

