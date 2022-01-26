Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SABC journos stood firm

Some personnel paid a heavy price for their principled stance in defying instructions

26 January 2022 - 16:40
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

It is understandable that veteran journalists such as Anton Harber will raise concern when dramatic events such as those at the SABC towards the end of last year seem to rear their ugly heads again (“Is the SABC sliding back into ANC lapdog status?”, January 21).

As a former staffer, I was also concerned when reports of infighting between board members, executive committee members and the editorial team over editorial matters surfaced in the media. It seemed to be a replay of events during the “nine wasted years” under Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Those were very difficult and painful days. But the “brick wall” that has for many years stood between the governing party and SABC news was not managers or editors. It was journalists themselves. Some paid a heavy price for their principled positions.

I remember one editor, who is still deeply involved in editorial policies, standing in the middle of the newsroom and pronouncing: “I don’t eat principles, if I’m told to do anything, right or wrong, I will definitely do it.”

That was after a message from the former head of news, Jimi Matthews, instructing us not to play opposition parties’ sound bites. We openly defied that stupid and illegal instruction and continued covering all parties, including opposition parties.

The role played by journalists at the SABC over the years, particularly of protecting the newsroom, has always been undermined and downplayed. We must not make the mistake though of believing that the removal of the head of news might result in things falling apart.

I like Phathiswa Magopeni, and I had a good working relationship with her while I was there. I would love to see her remaining in her position, but the role and efforts of other hacks must not be taken for granted. They have kept the SABC newsroom operational in extremely difficult situations. And I’m sure they will continue to do so. 

Manelisi Dubase
Gugulethu

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANTON HARBER: Is the SABC sliding back into ANC lapdog status?

Recent turmoil at the public broadcaster points to a need for vigilance and transparency
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Cadre deployment difficult to prove

It is hard to reverse an appointment when a deployee’s incompetence emerges
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Journalist should be disciplined by the SABC

Samkele Maseko abused his position at the broadcaster with his political opinions
Opinion
2 months ago

SABC’s loss-making streak shows no sign of abating

Net loss for the 2020/2021 financial year rises to  R530m from R511m previously
National
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Cyril blazing a trail as chief paint ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: State-owned enterprises fall by the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: In a week of global turmoil, Kganyago ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
HILARY JOFFE: SA breaks borrowing taboo for the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Becker’s removal another nail in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: The SABC and the Mbalula wrecking ball

Opinion / Editorials

Hlaudi Motsoeneng ordered to pay back ‘success’ bonus from SABC

National

SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni charged with negligence

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.