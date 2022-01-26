Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lawyers fear reputation damage

26 January 2022 - 16:18
Picture: 123RF/STOCK STUDIO44
Picture: 123RF/STOCK STUDIO44

The other day I asked a friend in the legal profession why independent law firms in SA don’t offer their services to the government to pursue the illicit monies identified in the Zondo commission reports under the Contingency Fees Act of 1997.

His response was that his firm was not prepared for the reputational damage the law firms could attract when the targets of their investigations denigrate them.

I thought lawyers were supposed to prosecute or defend their clients irrespective of the reputational damage they might attract? I smell a rat here.

Perhaps a reader can educate me on this matter as the quantum of contingency fees is surely enough to attract at least some lawyers.

Andy Clay

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WATCH: What is really holding SA back

Michael Avery and guests discuss SA’s global competitiveness
Economy
1 day ago

Ramaphosa must explain remarks on alleged state funds abuse to MPs

Scopa to request a written explanation on what the president said about party campaign finance
National
20 hours ago

BUSI MAVUSO: SA can’t afford personal political power plays

It is said nothing will be done to fix the country before the ANC’s elective conference in December
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Cyril blazing a trail as chief paint ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: State-owned enterprises fall by the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: In a week of global turmoil, Kganyago ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
HILARY JOFFE: SA breaks borrowing taboo for the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Becker’s removal another nail in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MICHAEL AVERY: If ever you need a flagship project, Mr President, this is it

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: State-embedded actors create an environment for crime to ...

Opinion

Jeff Radebe to lead ANC task team on Zondo report recommendations

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.