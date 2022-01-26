LETTER: Corrupt nuclear decisionmakers?

Gray Maguire makes it sound so simple, probably because it is simple: (“Becker’s removal another nail in the coffin of nuclear transparency”, January 25).

Don’t extend the life of an asset that has run its course.

Use the last little bit to build renewables.

Use the money earmarked for this upgrade to nowhere to build said renewables that would create jobs and make a bigger difference to our electricity supply.

Build batteries if you have to, but the load-shedding at weekends so that the pump storage schemes can be replenished suggests that the pump storage schemes have capacity, and they could be extended.

Makes you wonder whether the decisionmakers are corrupt or incompetent. I bet Peter Becker knows.

Greg Becker

Via BusinessLIVE

