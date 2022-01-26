Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Corrupt nuclear decisionmakers?

26 January 2022 - 16:18
Pylons outside the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station near Melkbosstrand on the Cape West Coast. Picture: MARK WESSELS
Pylons outside the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station near Melkbosstrand on the Cape West Coast. Picture: MARK WESSELS

Gray Maguire makes it sound so simple, probably because it is simple: (“Becker’s removal another nail in the coffin of nuclear transparency”, January 25).

  • Don’t extend the life of an asset that has run its course.
  • Use the last little bit to build renewables.
  • Use the money earmarked for this upgrade to nowhere to build said renewables that would create jobs and make a bigger difference to our electricity supply.

Build batteries if you have to, but the load-shedding at weekends so that the pump storage schemes can be replenished suggests that the pump storage schemes have capacity, and they could be extended.

Makes you wonder whether the decisionmakers are corrupt or incompetent.  I bet Peter Becker knows.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GRAY MAGUIRE: Becker’s removal another nail in the coffin of nuclear transparency

Cutting the civil society representative from the board of the national regulator raises a red flag
Opinion
1 day ago

STEVEN KUO: With US power waning, SA stands at a Brics crossroad

SA will have to decide what it stands for and how to play its international cards
Opinion
1 hour ago

Lights to remain on despite rain and Koeberg shutdown

Eskom says better planning and improved management of wet coal meant it was able to avoid power cuts despite heavy downpours
National
5 days ago

WATCH: Eskom inertia remains biggest economic risk

Michael Avery and guests discuss Eskom’s balance sheet problem
Companies
1 week ago

Government is committed to renewable energy, says minister

Gwede Mantashe says while government is committed to renewable energy, shutting down coal generation quickly will lead to costlier electricity and ...
National
1 week ago

The problem with not looking up

Netflix’s satire Don’t Look Up is giving rise to heated debate
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Cyril blazing a trail as chief paint ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: State-owned enterprises fall by the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: In a week of global turmoil, Kganyago ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
HILARY JOFFE: SA breaks borrowing taboo for the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Becker’s removal another nail in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Mankind on brink of self-destruction

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Iran nuclear deal the way to go

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Maintenance takes a back seat at Eskom

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.