LETTER: The road to ruin

SA might have to pay back double the World Bank loan

24 January 2022 - 16:04
Taking loans in US dollars is starting on the road to ruin (“World Bank loan rewards SA for reform ‘breakthrough’”, January 24).

Many countries, Argentina for example, have got themselves into trouble this way. The money has to be paid back in dollars and the exchange rate between the borrower's currency and the dollar invariably gets worse.

When SA borrows $11bn now it translates into about R180bn. The amount that has to be paid back can be double this if the exchange rate goes against us, which it usually does.

Far better to try to raise the money in rand on the local market, or do without it if need be. 

Jeremy Gordon
Sea Point

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

World Bank loan is a shot in the arm for SA’s Covid efforts

R11bn low-interest loan spells welcome reinforcements for the government’s R500bn fiscal relief package and will boost its efforts to stem the ...
Business
1 day ago

World Bank loan rewards SA for reform ‘breakthrough’

Concessional loan of $750m will be used for general budget purposes rather than being tied to particular projects
Economy
11 hours ago

BUSI MAVUSO: SA can’t afford personal political power plays

It is said nothing will be done to fix the country before the ANC’s elective conference in December
Opinion
23 hours ago
