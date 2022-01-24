LETTER: SA does not need a coup

The SA government is itself in a state of disaster. One wonders if the department of state security is even aware of this, because we have been witnessing disturbing scenes that appear to be deliberate sabotage.

Attacks on several national key points can’t be coincidental; it is clear that someone is behind this. As much as the government wants to keep certain information from the public, it must take us into its confidence and convince us that it is capable of dealing with this crisis.

SA has become a joke to other countries because of the incompetence of our leaders. It is also clear that there is a serious campaign to unseat the president, and the two cannot be separated. SA does not need a coup, we are quite capable of choosing the government we want through elections, which have been proven free and fair over the past decades.

Our leaders need to sober up and put the interests of the country first. They must not use underhand means to fight their political battles. Our national key points should be off limits, and the government must stop playing hide and seek with us.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

