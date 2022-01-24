Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Power price hikes seem tame

24 January 2022 - 16:00
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

One of the recent justifications for price increases, by one of our suppliers in Belgium — apart from the prevailing raw materials shortages and cost increases — is that in the past 12 months they have had a 40% and then 50% electricity price increase. I am not sure from what sort of base this is, but it makes our proposed increase look almost reasonable.

A friend who imports paper products from Scandinavia told me recently that they have had more than 100% electricity cost increases, and because of this and other unstable prices factories will no longer quote fixed prices for their products but are quoting gate prices, decided as the products leave the factory. All very scary.

This makes me wonder how they arrive at these increases if it is a country producing mainly clean energy from hydro or wind farms, and how this will affect us in the longer term as we move in that direction.  

David Wantling
Mowbray

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: Misreading history

Assuming blacks enjoyed the same living standards as US families is a misreading of history
Opinion
21 hours ago

LETTER: RET claims justified

Neoliberal capitalism has failed to deliver its promise of ‘trickle down’ economic growth
Opinion
21 hours ago

LETTER: Apology? What apology?

Sisulu did not apologise, and Ramaphosa only appeared to be taking action against her
Opinion
22 hours ago

LETTER: Matric madness

Those without the school-leaving qualification can still achieve happiness and success
Opinion
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The ANC needs to change gear and ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: If ever you need a flagship ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
BUSI MAVUSO: SA can’t afford personal political ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NICOLE FRITZ: Grandfathers aside, Sisulu’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: State-embedded actors create an ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Nersa faces competing demands in considering Eskom’s proposed 20% tariff hike

National

STUART THEOBALD: Reasons behind gap between infrastructure talk and reality

Opinion / Columnists

SA electricity prices still low, Eskom tells Nersa

National

Lights to remain on despite rain and Koeberg shutdown

National

HILARY JOFFE: Still no open markets for electricity and transport

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.