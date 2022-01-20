LETTER: Fear and anarchy strikes the ANC

ANC staff are unionised, and the union is in partnership with the ANC (“ANC staff embark on stay away over unpaid salaries”, January 17). Both staff and the union know full well that they could have their dispute resolved within 30 days if it was declared at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration.

However, there is more to the story than we can see. PAYE, UIF, Workmen’s Compensation and pension deductions have not been paid over by the ANC for years. The use of these monies for other purposes is a criminal offence, yet the ANC staff and their union have done nothing about it. Are they fearful, or are there other factors at play?

The withholding of their labour does little other than give the ANC a legitimate reason to refuse to pay them, as this constitutes an unprocedural strike. Clearly, even the various government departments such as the department of employment & labour and SA Revenue Service are too fearful to act. If one didn’t know better one would call this anarchy.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA shadow employment & labour minister

