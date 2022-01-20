LETTER: Bucks and baseball cards
And the rest of the world is a shock absorber
20 January 2022 - 16:31
Blignault Gouws fancies himself blessed for knowing the difference between a dollar note and a cereal box baseball card (“A step forward?”, January 16). But does he also know that were it not for the “shock absorber” that is the rest of the world, a crutch otherwise not required by cryptocurrency, his precious dollar would be worth a cereal box baseball card?
Mpho Tjabane
Johannesburg
