Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bucks and baseball cards

And the rest of the world is a shock absorber

20 January 2022 - 16:31
Picture: 123RF/KONSTANTIN SHAKLEIN
Picture: 123RF/KONSTANTIN SHAKLEIN

Blignault Gouws fancies himself blessed for knowing the difference between a dollar note and a cereal box baseball card (“A step forward?”, January 16). But does he also know that were it not for the “shock absorber” that is the rest of the world, a crutch otherwise not required by cryptocurrency, his precious dollar would be worth a cereal box baseball card?

Mpho Tjabane
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Cryptocurrency cardano outperforms rivals with cut-price network fees

Prices jump ahead of planned launch of SundaeSwap, its first DeFi  exchange offering yield mining
Markets
2 days ago

Time for central banks to get a grip on role in cryptocurrency future

Europe and the US might have to speed up the pace if emerging-market digital-currency projects start to bear fruit
Opinion
51 minutes ago

JAMIE CARR: Binance Holdings — crypto’s behemoth

Regulators are going after the company in numerous jurisdictions, but with revenues at an estimated $20bn last year, it’s keeping its nose ahead
Opinion
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: Grandfathers aside, Sisulu’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: ANC claims are like the pipelines it ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GUGU LOURIE: Sipho Maseko a shoo-in for Absa
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Lindiwe Sisulu specialises in the sale of ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
PATRICIA DE LILLE: Innovative solutions being ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Spain tells crypto advertisers to warn investors they could lose all their money

News

Upbeat bitcoin options market points to $40,000 being the bottom

News

LETTER: A step forward?

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.