LETTER: Ramaphosa too has attacked the judiciary

President Cyril Ramaphosa was himself already attacking the constitution and judiciary when he was head of the ANC deployment committee (“Ramaphosa finally faces off with rivals over Sisulu’s attacks on constitutional democracy”, January 17).

Tony Leon wrote recently how “DA MP Leon Schreiber shone a light on just a three-year harvest (2018 to 2021) from the cadre deployment committee. He tabulated that two Constitutional Court justices, one Supreme Court of Appeal judge, two Eastern Cape jurists, dozens of directors-general and deputy directors-general of state departments and 50-plus appointees on state boards, funds, regulators, commissions, agencies and even the Government Printing Works, were not only nominated by the ANC committee but were appointed to office afterward (“As cadre deployment took root civil society failed to see writing on wall”, January 16).

Let’s see if Ramaphosa (eventually) appoints current deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as head of the judiciary. If not we will know exactly where Ramaphosa stands.

John Hepton

Via BusinessLIVE

