Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa too has attacked the judiciary

Appointment of the chief justice will be the test

18 January 2022 - 16:26
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the stage to deliver the keynote address on January 7 2022, at the Ranch Resort, near Polokwane, Limpopo, during the ANC Galla Dinner fundraiser. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the stage to deliver the keynote address on January 7 2022, at the Ranch Resort, near Polokwane, Limpopo, during the ANC Galla Dinner fundraiser. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

President Cyril Ramaphosa was himself already attacking the constitution and judiciary when he was head of the ANC deployment committee (“Ramaphosa finally faces off with rivals over Sisulu’s attacks on constitutional democracy”, January 17).

Tony Leon wrote recently how “DA MP Leon Schreiber shone a light on just a three-year harvest (2018 to 2021) from the cadre deployment committee. He tabulated that two Constitutional Court justices, one Supreme Court of Appeal judge, two Eastern Cape jurists, dozens of directors-general and deputy directors-general of state departments and 50-plus appointees on state boards, funds, regulators, commissions, agencies and even the Government Printing Works, were not only nominated by the ANC committee but were appointed to office afterward (“As cadre deployment took root civil society failed to see writing on wall”, January 16).

Let’s see if Ramaphosa (eventually) appoints current deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as head of the judiciary. If not we will know exactly where Ramaphosa stands.

John Hepton
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa has a duty to defend the constitution

The president has maintained a steely and unforgivable silence on recent events
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa finally faces off with rivals over Sisulu’s attacks on constitutional democracy

President refers cautiously to values after Lindiwe Sisulu’s attack; ANC national working committee in late-night meeting
National
1 day ago

BUSI MAVUSO: SA society needs to stand together again

Shrill critics, among them senior ANC leaders, are directly attacking our organs of state with the intention of subverting them
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Roll up, believers, for profits of Doom
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ATHOL WILLIAMS: Company that committed ‘terrible ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Lindiwe Sisulu specialises in the sale of ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Let the facts on social grants tell ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: A new pandemic looms
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

DA plans court case to find out Ramaphosa’s role in cadre deployment

National

MICHAEL AVERY: Cadre clown car crashes dreams of capable state

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Sisulu’s search for scapegoats

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.