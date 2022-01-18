LETTER: Jail not the best remedy for state capture

SA is sitting on a knife edge. The governing party, still licking its wounds from local elections losses last year, will hold an elective conference at the end of this year.

However, it is the recommendations of the state capture report that are most likely to draw attention. Those in the governing party who seem to be immune from the mess, and the public in general, want the law to run its course, and for those who are convicted to face the full wrath of the law.

However, this is dangerous to peace and stability in the country. It would be wiser to apply the approach illustrated in the biblical story of Zacchaeus (Luke 19 v 1-10) to those who are found to be on the wrong side of the law.

Zacchaeus was guilty of overcharging taxes on the poor. But his time of reckoning came when Christ visited his home. Through self-conviction, the guilty tax collector admitted the wrongs of the past and confessed his sins. He finally proclaimed his remedial actions to the wrongs he had done. Christ welcomed him.

Likewise, those who are convicted in the wake of the Zondo commission of inquiry must dig deep about what they really did and apply Zacchaeus’ approach, without facing prison sentences so our nation can move forward.

Gideon Madekwana

Olievenhoutbosch

