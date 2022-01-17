Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The buck stops at De Lille’s desk

Anywhere else in the world a minister who headed up a completely failed department would not survive 24 hours

17 January 2022 - 16:18 Michael Bagraim
Public works minister Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Public works minister Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Maybe someone should explain to public works minister Patricia de Lille that the buck stops at her desk (“De Lille wants directors-general punished over failures at state buildings”, January 17).

She should immediately resign, which would send the first decent message she is able to send to the public. One cannot hide behind the failure of the various directors-generals and the rest of the department’s staff when in fact you are the person who is ultimately responsible.

De Lille understands the nature of the system and receives regular reports with regard to the failures experienced at literally hundreds of government buildings. Anywhere else in the world a minister who headed up a completely failed department would not survive 24 hours.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

