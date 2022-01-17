LETTER: The buck stops at De Lille’s desk

Maybe someone should explain to public works minister Patricia de Lille that the buck stops at her desk (“De Lille wants directors-general punished over failures at state buildings”, January 17).

She should immediately resign, which would send the first decent message she is able to send to the public. One cannot hide behind the failure of the various directors-generals and the rest of the department’s staff when in fact you are the person who is ultimately responsible.

De Lille understands the nature of the system and receives regular reports with regard to the failures experienced at literally hundreds of government buildings. Anywhere else in the world a minister who headed up a completely failed department would not survive 24 hours.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

