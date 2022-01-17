Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lindiwe Sisulu has reservations about the rights of Africans

Amend the constitution to help criminals not to avoid the law

17 January 2022 - 17:35
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File picture: TREVOR SAMSON

I don’t have legal training, but I am nevertheless stunned by the content of the recent articles written by (or for) a senior minister and governing party member regarding the constitution and legal system of the republic.

Lindiwe Sisulu appears to have grave reservations over the rights of citizens, particularly the rights of people in Africa and more especially the rights of Africans.

What I don’t get is that it is those same laws and rights that have enabled a former president of the ANC as well as of the republic to avoid being brought before the courts to be tried on many counts of corruption for almost two decades.

Perhaps the constitution should be amended so that transgressors are not able to escape being held accountable by abusing the law.

John Johnston
Gordons Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Sisulu comments stoke ANC succession scramble

Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents emboldened by attack on judiciary with president wary of taking action
Politics
12 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: How will SA get its mojo back when ANC squabbling dominates?

The Lindiwe Sisulu debacle points to another year of wasted time and opportunities
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Lindiwe Sisulu specialises in the sale of snake oil

How does Sisulu explain that Zimbabweans, and  many Africans to our north, are even poorer than black South Africans?
Opinion
1 hour ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Ramaphosa’s response to Sisulu

Many are wondering how long the president can afford to stay mum on her opinion piece regarding judges
Politics
23 hours ago

LETTER: Embracing the colonial lifestyle

Matching mindsets of colonialism
Opinion
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa has a duty to defend the ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Potential for rats in the Tongaat ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TONY LEON: As cadre deployment took root civil ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: How will SA get its mojo back ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Cadre deployment breaches labour laws
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Ramaphosa’s call to guard democracy implies reply to Sisulu’s judicial critique

National

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa has a duty to defend the constitution

Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: First shots fired

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lindiwe Sisulu’s time in government must end

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sisulu’s push for racial equality

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hypocrisy of highest order

Opinion / Letters

New think-tank formed to focus on SA’s challenges

National

TONY LEON: As cadre deployment took root civil society failed to see writing on ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.