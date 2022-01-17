LETTER: Lindiwe Sisulu has reservations about the rights of Africans

I don’t have legal training, but I am nevertheless stunned by the content of the recent articles written by (or for) a senior minister and governing party member regarding the constitution and legal system of the republic.

Lindiwe Sisulu appears to have grave reservations over the rights of citizens, particularly the rights of people in Africa and more especially the rights of Africans.

What I don’t get is that it is those same laws and rights that have enabled a former president of the ANC as well as of the republic to avoid being brought before the courts to be tried on many counts of corruption for almost two decades.

Perhaps the constitution should be amended so that transgressors are not able to escape being held accountable by abusing the law.

John Johnston

Gordons Bay

