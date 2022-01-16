LETTER: Smacks of favouritism

I was appalled to read that transport minister Fikile Mbalula saw fit to “officially launch the disbursement of the taxi relief fund”, (“Taxi sector finally accepts Covid-19 relief”, January 12).

The relief fund is meant to ease the impact of the pandemic on the taxi industry, he said. What is not clear is the minister’s remark that it is “a stepping stone towards formalising and transforming the taxi industry”.

This is typical ANC gobbledegook. Mbalula has no clue how to transform, let alone formalise, an industry that does not substantially contribute to the fiscus. Taxis are a law unto themselves, and create havoc on our roads. After pedestrians, they are the second largest cause of road accidents in SA.

Then there is the not-so-small matter of restaurants and catering businesses that have fallen on hard times as a result of Covid lockdowns, as well as the many other categories of business that fell victim to the virus. Some are no longer operative as a result. The minister’s benevolence towards the taxi industry smacks of favouritism and, dare I mention it, partiality.

Mbalula has never come across as particularly bright, nor has he demonstrated an understanding for the portfolio he purportedly represents. Besides him being a blabbermouth spewing nonsense, the government ought to get rid of him so it can treat all industries and businesses fairly.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

