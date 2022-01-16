Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sisulu’s push for racial equality

One hopes the minister is not asking for social justice by driving out minorities

16 January 2022 - 17:03
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File picture: TREVOR SAMSON.
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File picture: TREVOR SAMSON.

Lindiwe Sisulu’s vituperative attack on the constitution and the judiciary aside, her thesis — that it’s the job of these institutions to achieve social justice — does resonate.

For over a century there have been two conflicting schools of thought regarding the role of the state. Initiated by Karl Marx, the socialist school maintains that all people must be equal: “To each according to his needs.” Inarguably, human needs are the same. This school —  actually communism, but called socialism to seem more acceptable — has failed. The only truly socialist country is North Korea.

The other school is called capitalism. This school is now dominant, even in China. The reason capitalism dominates is that it delivers the goods. It recognises that humans are not equally endowed, and that they are highly competitive. Innovation and growth flow from, yes, “ruthless” competition.  This is just a fact of la condition humaine (man’s fate).

What Sisulu means by social justice is racial equality. Clearly, whites and other minorities are much richer (and hence, in one way more powerful) than black people. This is not surprising given centuries of discrimination going back to slavery. But what Sisulu demands is astonishing — that the constitution and the judiciary can, and must, alter this. Indeed, that they should have done so over the past 25 years.

The sad reality is that raising the life quality of black people to the level of the minorities will take generations and requires far greater emphasis on education. This would also require the scrapping of BEE, and the emergence of a competent, responsible state.

Of course, there is a quick way of reaching equality: drive out minorities. After all, there is now near perfect racial equality in Zimbabwe, where only a trace element of whites remain. One hopes Sisulu is not asking for this form of “social justice”.

Willem Cronje 
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LUKANYO MNYANDA: How will SA get its mojo back when ANC squabbling dominates?

The Lindiwe Sisulu debacle points to another year of wasted time and opportunities
Opinion
1 hour ago

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER: Don’t fall for tactics of fans of underachieving ANC politicians who try to distract us

I may be assuming that Lindiwe Sisulu supporters care for consistency in their reasoning, which might be fantastical on my part
Opinion
2 days ago

TONY LEON: As cadre deployment took root civil society failed to see writing on wall

Democratic Party official said cadres would become means by which ‘key levers of power’ would be brought under heel of ANC
Opinion
1 hour ago

Body of advocates rejects Sisulu’s attack on the judiciary

General Council of the Bar supports acting chief justice’s criticism of it as an ‘insult’ to African judges
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Lindiwe Sisulu's fans want to ...
Opinion
2.
RONALD LAMOLA: Let’s debate positive actions in ...
Opinion
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Bain made little from state ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
THULI MADONSELA: One main question in my wannabe ...
Opinion
5.
TONY LEON: As cadre deployment took root civil ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ANTHONY BUTLER: Why we should pay attention to Sisulu’s ambitions

Opinion / Columnists

RONALD LAMOLA: Let’s debate positive actions in pursuit of democratic society

Opinion

Sisulu has insulted judges, says Zondo

National

Civic groups censure Lindiwe Sisulu for ‘attack’ on judiciary

National

TOM EATON: Same old clowns squirting water from plastic flowers on their lapels

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.