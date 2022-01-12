LETTER: Travel industry needs help

We have a world-class and competitive industry in global travel. It employs layers of people who are skilled and unskilled. It includes private B&Bs, restaurants, car hire and so on. Many are mom-and-pop businesses with no excessive executive pay. Much of the industry is on its knees right now because of Covid.

So what is being done to help it get back on its feet? Not a cent of Covid relief. New tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is more interested in attacking our judiciary and constitution than spending a minute trying to undo the damage from the travel bans.

Yet this is low-hanging fruit for at least rebuilding one portion of our economy. It must be one of the easiest ministries to show radical success. The government could be offering hugely subsidised flights and free Covid tests on arrival. Something. Anything.

But don’t hold your breath expecting anything of value from this excessively paid minister and her hangers-on.

Richard Bryant, Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​