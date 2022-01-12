LETTER: Skills will make SA more competitive

Pali Lehohla and Moeletsi Mbeki make an interesting argument, but they completely ignore international trends (“How bosses earning big bucks is behind SA’s economic malaise”, January 12).

SA is competing with the whole world for skills, so comparing what an employee with a good education earns with the SA economy or SA workers is simply not relevant. When it comes to manufacturing, those jobs have departed worldwide for Asia, so again there is no point in reducing salaries in SA to be competitive.

The answer lies in proper education and skills development. This will provide a much larger pool of employees with the required skills who can then assist with increasing our competitiveness. More competition among skilled workers for jobs will naturally result in a reduction in the salaries of such workers while making SA more competitive.

Eric Milner

Via BusinessLIVE

