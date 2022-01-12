Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bloated boss pay obscene, but not to blame

A realistic developmental economic policy is needed

12 January 2022 - 14:31
Picture: 123RF/HYEJIN KANG
Picture: 123RF/HYEJIN KANG

While there is no doubt that some of the salaries of senior management in the private sector are excessive and not aligned to competence levels (the same can be said of the public sector), wage and salary levels are in themselves not a driver of a lack of competitiveness (“How bosses earning big bucks is behind SA’s economic malaise”, January 12).

The primary driver is low productivity and efficiency across all levels of the workforce, and the lack of a realistic developmental economic policy. There are many reasons for this, including poor educational standards in the workforce, union-driven closed shop agreements, government inefficiency driven by cadre deployment, dysfunctional service delivery, and the effects of corruption.

Most of these reasons are directly attributable to governmental failure, not bloated private sector executive salaries, as obscene as some of them are.

Nick Steen
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

How bosses earning big bucks is behind SA’s economic malaise

Inflated salaries and wages have became the norm, making the country globally uncompetitive, write Pali Lehohla and Moeletsi Mbeki
Opinion
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
How bosses earning big bucks is behind SA’s ...
Opinion
2.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Honey, who shrank the JSE?
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Same old clowns squirting water from ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
THULI MADONSELA: One main question in my wannabe ...
Opinion
5.
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Holmes is where the art of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.