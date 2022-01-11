Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mantashe undermining the law

11 January 2022 - 16:35
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: BABA JIYANE
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: BABA JIYANE

It is tantamount to undermining the rule of law when ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe suggests that criminal activity be dealt with internally (“ANC and alliance partners at odds over state capture report”, January 10).

The statement itself is criminal as it amounts to encouraging others to avoid reporting criminal activity to the police. Cosatu is correct in saying every allegation of wrongdoing must be properly prosecuted, and if found guilty the accused must face the legal consequences, like every single citizen has to. 

It is clear that the ANC wants to govern without any reference to our constitution or laws. This is bordering on tyranny.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

ANC and alliance partners at odds over state capture report

Gwede Mantashe says it must be dealt with internally while the SACP and Cosatu say there must be prosecutions
National
1 day ago
