LETTER: Backdrop of ruin for thick-skinned dream killers

I see finance minister Enoch Godongwana “will deliver his budget vote speech — scheduled for February — within the parliamentary precinct despite the fire that gutted the National Assembly chamber last week”. (“Godongwana to deliver budget vote speech in parliamentary precinct”, January 10).

Have these bounders absolutely no shame? How thick-skinned can one get, making grave announcements affecting the forthcoming year’s finances against a backdrop of absolute ruin symbolising the legacy of the ANC.

How are we as a country going to rid ourselves of this gang of thieves, these killers of dreams and destroyers of hope? Don’t look to President Cyril Ramaphosa — he has shown he is not up to the task.

I can only hope the various opposition parties, backed by business and finance, the media and millions of ordinary, hard-working South Africans can now unite against the common enemy.

We simply have to finally vote in 2024 to start afresh in our quest for a caring and true democracy.

Michael Hook

Parkhurst

