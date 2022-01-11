Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Backdrop of ruin for thick-skinned dream killers

11 January 2022 - 16:54
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

I see finance minister Enoch Godongwana “will deliver his budget vote speech — scheduled for February — within the parliamentary precinct despite the fire that gutted the National Assembly chamber last week”. (“Godongwana to deliver budget vote speech in parliamentary precinct”, January 10).

Have these bounders absolutely no shame? How thick-skinned can one get, making grave announcements affecting the forthcoming year’s finances against a backdrop of absolute ruin symbolising the legacy of the ANC.

How are we as a country going to rid ourselves of this gang of thieves, these killers of dreams and destroyers of hope? Don’t look to President Cyril Ramaphosa — he has shown he is not up to the task.

I can only hope the various opposition parties, backed by business and finance, the media and millions of ordinary, hard-working South Africans can now unite against the common enemy.

We simply have to finally vote in 2024 to start afresh in our quest for a caring and true democracy.

Michael Hook
Parkhurst

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Godongwana to deliver budget vote speech in parliamentary precinct

Officials make a plan for sittings of the house after fire destroys the usual venues
National
23 hours ago

TOM EATON: Same old clowns squirting water from plastic flowers on their lapels

We look ahead to the report of the commission probing the panel probing the failure  of the inquiry into why Zondo was not acted upon
Opinion
12 hours ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Cadre clown car crashes dreams of capable state

The ANC is unable to correctly assess the root cause of what ails it and the country
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ATHOL WILLIAMS: Why is BLSA defending Bain ...
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: Same old clowns squirting water from ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Cadre clown car crashes dreams of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
THULI MADONSELA: One main question in my wannabe ...
Opinion
5.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: A new year in which SA will have ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.