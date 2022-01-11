LETTER: ANC can’t even run a tap

Opinion / Letters

Is there not something scarily skewed and grotesquely wrong about the fact that the ANC, which has been “governing” the country for some 27 years, has not paid its taxes in the past few years, and cannot pay the salaries due to its members of staff.

The party has been the direct cause of the miserable failure of a number of critically important state organs that were under its complete control, and has been unable to halt those failures. As one columnist wrote recently, they can’t even run a tap.

Little wonder then the slipping of SA’s credit ratings, the absence of foreign investment, the very high and rising rate of unemployment, the continued fall in the buying power of our currency, and the lessening respect for the levels of an SA education.

What a sorry bunch of so-called leaders we have. As Oliver Cromwell said, “It is not fit that you should sit here any longer … You shall now give place to better men”.

Geoff Mansell, Hyde Park

