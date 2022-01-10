LETTER: ANC chose corruption

Peter Hain’s article refers (“Bain just one of many corporates that helped fleece SA”, January 10). The issue is that ultimately the government sets the standard. If the government is corrupt, many private sector actors will act accordingly.

If contracts are awarded according to the rules, there is no incentive for private sector corruption. This is not a “chicken-or-egg” situation.

Lord Hain is right to highlight the corruption of private sector actors, and to ask for accountability. But he must also recognise that it was the ANC that brought us here; it became in essence a criminal conspiracy. It, and those of its leaders who have been implicated, should be treated accordingly.

What is his view on this issue? Will he also call for the prosecution of corrupt ANC leaders in the US and UK? For the seizure of assets? For the blacklisting of the ANC (as he appears to have called for the blacklisting of Bain)?

Corruption wasn’t imposed on the ANC; it was in the driving seat.

Johan Prins,Via BusinessLIVE

