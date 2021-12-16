Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pressure on Transnet to toe the line?

Transnet now backs the government’s localisation plans after raising concerns last week

16 December 2021 - 16:27
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Last week, Transnet board chair Popo Molefe indicated concerns regarding the government’s localisation plans: “In its application, local content requirements have now included compelling state-owned companies to procure through (local) middle persons (who buy goods outside the country) and then put their own mark up. So even before you acquire equipment you have already lost a significant percentage of your budget.”

A few days later, BusinessLIVE published a statement from Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi, which indicated that Transnet is committed to and supports the government’s localisation initiatives (Transnet committed to localisation policy, December 9).

Transnet board members and employees should not be afraid to criticise — or at the very least question or prod — new initiatives and plans from the government which they need to incorporate in their operations.

One has to wonder whether pressure was placed on the board chair and others within the state-owned entity after their comments. This surely does not portend well for the much-hyped spin-off of the Transnet Ports Authority as an “independent” entity.

Instead of pursuing localisation — which will increase prices of imported goods and fuel increased inflation in coming months and years — provide subsidies for those businesses deemed “appropriate”. The government would do much more for economic activity and job creation in the country by focusing resources on upgrading the country’s ports and rail networks.

The country’s railways are in a decrepit state. Transnet needs as much private sector skills and capital investment as possible, to save and upgrade what now exists, and to ensure that the country has reliable ports and railways in the future.

Shezi states that, “[Transnet] remain[s] committed to supporting localisation, for the industrialisation of the SA economy”. Unfortunately, because it increases costs and thus serves as a barrier to trade and business, localisation will only discourage the inflow of the necessary amount of capital that would be needed for meaningful industrialisation.

Given the immense pressure that state-owned enterprises such as Eskom, SAA and others place on the fiscus — something that ratings agencies consistently raise as an area of concern — any moves of reform towards sound management and financial responsibility and transparency should be applauded and supported.

Chris Hattingh
Deputy Director, Free Market Foundation

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: One way to make SA’s economic problems worse is to push localisation

The localisation drive has forced firms that cannot directly source inputs locally to buy them through local middlemen, who then add their own mark-up
Opinion
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: The dead hand of Transnet’s ailing rail network

SA loses plenty as a result of the trains that don’t run and the ports that can’t ship
Opinion
2 days ago

Business leaders warn urgent reforms needed for ‘country in serious crisis’

Government told that lack of action to grow the economy will see investment move elsewhere
Business
4 days ago

LETTER: Transnet committed to localisation policy

State-owned company is working with the IDC on setting up a local manufacturer of rail tracks in line with procurement policy
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Zuma ruling puts Ramaphosa on the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A cabinet of incompetent ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: One way to make SA’s economic problems ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Competition Commission continues ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
HILARY JOFFE: The dead hand of Transnet’s ailing ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Abandon localisation policies

Opinion / Letters

Localisation will push up prices and hamper recovery, warns Transnet

National

Urgent reforms needed to put SA on lasting growth path, IMF warns

Economy

Localisation will harm consumers’ ability to afford protein

Opinion

The three Ls that have put SA on the road to hell

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.