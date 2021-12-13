LETTER: Understand commissions: they are not a court of law

The new game in town is to criticise the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

What many do not understand is that a commission is not a court of law. Commissions are not geared for or intended in the first place to solve issues or to convict the corrupt, but rather to expose the corrupt and identify problem areas in a transparent manner on a public platform and to make recommendations, setting in motion the wheels of justice and the machinery of the state and to create awareness in civil society.

It also in a sense serves as a safety valve for pent-up feelings and emotions. People seldom read or fully understand the terms of reference of a commission and often have unrealistic expectations, leading to unfair criticism.

The final report with the findings and recommendations must be on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s desk by January 1. It will be another milestone in the fight against corruption.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

