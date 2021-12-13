Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Understand commissions: they are not a court of law

Criticising the Zondo state capture inquiry is the latest fashion

13 December 2021 - 13:41
Raymond Zondo. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Raymond Zondo. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

The new game in town is to criticise the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

What many do not understand is that a commission is not a court of law. Commissions are not geared for or intended in the first place to solve issues or to convict the corrupt, but rather to expose the corrupt and identify problem areas in a transparent manner on a public platform and to make recommendations, setting in motion the wheels of justice and the machinery of the state and to create awareness in civil society.

It also in a sense serves as a safety valve for pent-up feelings and emotions. People seldom read or fully understand the terms of reference of a commission and often have unrealistic expectations, leading to unfair criticism.

The final report with the findings and recommendations must be on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s desk by January 1. It will be another milestone in the fight against corruption.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Low-yield NPA unable to prosecute all cases from Zondo commission

Shamila Batohi says the underfunded National Prosecuting Authority will have to prioritise state capture cases for impact
National
4 days ago

Ayanda Dlodlo decries corruption as the ‘most defining struggle of our time’

Battle against graft is far from over, says public service minister, calling on people to join the campaign for clean governance
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Mantashe arrives late to the oil ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DESNÉ MASIE: Is this finally the end of Boris ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Mankind on brink of self-destruction
Opinion / Letters
4.
STUART THEOBALD: SA must box clever to get out of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Nedlac perks up — pity the state is so ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Fix NPA or democracy is as good as dead

Opinion / Editorials

JSC: Tipping the scales of justice

Features

Constitutional Court should not let Zuma treat it as a casino

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.