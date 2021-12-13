Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s national ethos falls short

The nature of the selfless humanitarian ethos within our grasp was spelt out by Chief Albert Luthuli

13 December 2021 - 15:59
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: MASI LOSI
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: MASI LOSI

Former president Thabo Mbeki, in his recent Albert Luthuli Memorial Lecture, castigated deployees of the ruling party who use their positions of power to serve themselves and not the people.

The question they and their handlers ask is: what’s in it for us? Building up an enterprise or state department to better serve the people is not their agenda. Short of using the word itself, Mbeki called the ethos of the ANC into question. In fact, he has been consistent in this accusation over 20 years. We must take note.

Our underlying problem is not simply “corruption”. Humans are naturally prone to corruption, and this must be constrained by an ethos or value system that places others ahead of self. Unless we grasp this nettle and admit that our national ethos falls short, we will never build the better life we aspire to.

As Mbeki quoted in his lecture, the nature of the selfless humanitarian ethos within our grasp on this great continent was spelt out by Chief Albert Luthuli. We have abandoned the aspirations of Luthuli and his great predecessors, Pixley ka Isaka Seme and Tiyo Soga. This deficiency in our national ethos manifests not only in cadre deployment, but also in the wholesale looting and sabotage of the rail infrastructure.

Let us admit that we have a sickness in the heart of our liberated society. As William Blake has it: “O rose thou art sick”.

Willem Cronje, Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

We cannot ignore the pain or dismiss the anger apartheid caused, says Ramaphosa

President says FW de Klerk’s announcement in February 1990 unbanning political parties and releasing Mandela and political prisoners was a brave act
National
23 hours ago

Ayanda Dlodlo decries corruption as the ‘most defining struggle of our time’

Battle against graft is far from over, says public service minister, calling on people to join the campaign for clean governance
National
4 days ago

Anti-apartheid stalwart Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim dies

Ebrahim was active in all the campaigns of the 1950s, and after the banning of the ANC in 1960 he joined Umkhonto we Sizwe
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Mantashe arrives late to the oil ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DESNÉ MASIE: Is this finally the end of Boris ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Mankind on brink of self-destruction
Opinion / Letters
4.
STUART THEOBALD: SA must box clever to get out of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Nedlac perks up — pity the state is so ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: A million and a half ways to fleece the taxpayer

Opinion

CARTOON: ANC land joyride’s crash and burn

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: ANC – next stop, extinction

Opinion / Home & Abroad

EDITORIAL: ANC grip gets looser

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.