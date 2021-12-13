LETTER: He’s president, not wizard of Oz

For a couple of months — it seems much, much longer — we’ve been bombarded with articles headlined along the lines of, “Does SA need vaccine mandates NOW?” The text explains at length that you can say yes and you can say no, and at more length makes it absolutely clear that maybe we should have them and that maybe we should not.

Only at the end does it remember the question, briefly, and give a triumphant answer like the sun breaking through: never mind all that. It’s all President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fault. Leaders must lead. It’s Ramaphosa’s fault if we don’t get vaccine mandates. And his fault if we do.

Even after 25 years of ANC government, some will still find this analysis less than complete. They will recall that Ramaphosa is President of SA, not the Wizard of Oz, and that he captains a diverse and argumentative society sharing many complex problems with a troubled world.

Whether he is nice or being devious, whether he's weak or he’s strong, maybe in this challenging situation Ramaphosa is in fact SA’s second genuinely democratic president.

Maybe his view is that persuasion and voluntary initiatives are the sure way in the long run: that individuals and corporates and pressure groups eventually bring about changes in public opinion opening the way to legislation that receives general consent — as with smoking, seat belts, cellphone use while driving, and many other examples we can think of essential to a co-operative life.

Paul Whelan

Umhlanga