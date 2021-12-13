LETTER: David Mabuza has been clear about travelling to Russia

On December 10 Business Day published a cartoon depicting what looked like deputy president David Mabuza with a zipper on his mouth and a file titled “Russia Trip Details”.

This follows a parliamentary question for oral reply to the deputy president on who he met while on a scheduled medical consultation in the Russian Federation. The deputy president clearly and fully responded that he travelled to the Russian Federation for a scheduled medical consultation and stayed in hospital for the duration of the trip. He further stated that no government had paid for any part of his transport and medical costs.

Contrary to what the cartoon suggests, the presidency and the deputy president have been nothing but transparent and upfront about the details of the deputy president’s trip to the Russian Federation. The deputy president, like any other citizen, is entitled to choose his medical team, and this decision should be respected by all.

Should Business Day know any other detail that the zipper represents, perhaps they could tell us what the rest of us don’t know.

Matshepo Seedat, Office of the deputy president



