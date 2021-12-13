LETTER: Baird ignores the full picture on chicken imports

I refer to Francois Baird’s letter “Chicken importers shun the poor” (December 12). Baird correctly refers to the huge increases in feed costs that local producers have to contend with. However, he says nothing of the huge rand depreciation and huge cost increases related to the shipping and logistics crises that are crippling many importers.

Baird also tells us that only 20% or less of consumption will be affected by higher tariffs if they are granted. Baird knows full well that local producers stated clearly in their antidumping application that dumping was preventing them from increasing prices. Therefore, any dumping duties that are granted will affect 100% and not 20% of chicken consumers.

In addition Baird alludes, as he often does, to the “fat profits” earned by importers. He is obviously privy to information that is not in the public domain. However, what is available to the public are the earnings in cash and shares of directors and executives of the larger local poultry public companies.

Perhaps Baird will comment on their earnings, which are seemingly fully deserved, in his next letter?

Anthony Peerie, Sandringham

