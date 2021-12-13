LETTER: African customs demand respect for De Klerk

In typical SA fashion, President Cyril Ramaphosa is being criticised for paying respect to the departed former president FW de Klerk. I simply do not understand the anger as expressed on social media and in other publications.

In terms of African customs and just human decency, the rule is: “Unless you have something positive to say, keep your peace. After all, not only is the departed unable to respond to you, but he is already atoning to the almighty and his ancestors for all he did or did not do.”

I do not understand then why Ramaphosa is not being allowed to respect this typically African belief or norm in his homily to De Klerk.

Millions of South Africans, black and white, would have been aghast had Ramaphosa attacked or criticised De Klerk already in his grave, even if he was the last apartheid president. It is just tasteless.

I have no truck with De Klerk, but we must accept that Ramaphosa is president to all; those who loved, respected or appreciated De Klerk and those who did not, like yours truly. He had to take the route of human decency.

Above all, Ramaphosa had to thank De Klerk for making April 27 1994 possible. We cannot take this away from De Klerk, regardless of the fact that the reality of the times and, above all, the liberation movements and internal resistance, forced him to this position.

Dr Thami Mazwai, Via e-mail

