Opinion / Letters

LETTER: African customs demand respect for De Klerk

13 December 2021 - 14:13
Late former president FW de Klerk. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILL MAGAKOE
Late former president FW de Klerk. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILL MAGAKOE

In typical SA fashion, President Cyril Ramaphosa is being criticised for paying respect to the departed former president FW de Klerk. I simply do not understand the anger as expressed on social media and in other publications.

In terms of African customs and just human decency, the rule is: “Unless you have something positive to say, keep your peace. After all, not only is the departed unable to respond to you, but he is already atoning to the almighty and his ancestors for all he did or did not do.”

I do not understand then why Ramaphosa is not being allowed to respect this typically African belief or norm in his homily to De Klerk.

Millions of South Africans, black and white, would have been aghast had Ramaphosa attacked or criticised De Klerk already in his grave, even if he was the last apartheid president. It is just tasteless.

I have no truck with De Klerk, but we must accept that Ramaphosa is president to all; those who loved, respected or appreciated De Klerk and those who did not, like yours truly. He had to take the route of human decency.

Above all, Ramaphosa had to thank De Klerk for making April 27 1994 possible. We cannot take this away from De Klerk, regardless of the fact that the reality of the times and, above all, the liberation movements and internal resistance, forced him to this position.

Dr Thami Mazwai, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: When SA was on the brink of war

It was Nelson Mandela and De Klerk who prevented SA from sliding into civil war after apartheid ended; statesmanship from both leaders prevented ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

ADAM SCHWARZ: Trusting FW de Klerk

South Africans will continue to debate the former president’s rationale and extent of his remorse for decades to come.
Opinion
3 weeks ago

MAC MAHARAJ: De Klerk — a prisoner of his past

There’s an inescapable blot on FW de Klerk’s legacy: his failure to break free of apartheid thinking
Opinion
3 weeks ago

TONY LEON: FW deserves remembrance

Even if he never saw the entire picture, the former president placed SA on an irreversible path
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Mantashe arrives late to the oil ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DESNÉ MASIE: Is this finally the end of Boris ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Mankind on brink of self-destruction
Opinion / Letters
4.
STUART THEOBALD: SA must box clever to get out of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Nedlac perks up — pity the state is so ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Protesters removed from state memorial for former president FW de Klerk

National

We cannot ignore the pain or dismiss the anger apartheid caused, says Ramaphosa

National

LETTER: De Klerk had guts, Mr President

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.