Opinion / Letters

LETTER: High-handed policymaking

Establishment of a constitutionally compliant anticorruption entity is a matter of urgency

12 December 2021 - 16:05
Picture: 123RF/IGOR TEREKHOV
Picture: 123RF/IGOR TEREKHOV

December is traditionally the sneaky season when the government publishes important notices in the government gazette at a time when those who monitor it all year are away on leave.

These stunts are performed to advance opacity and to pay lip service to constitutional values that are foundational to our new order: openness, accountability and responsiveness being chief among them as per section 1 of the constitution.

It is also the law that our public administration and state-owned enterprises must be governed by the values and principles of the constitution, including those set out in section 195(1) of the constitution. Despite this section’s use of the word “must”, its contents are all but a dead letter in the way the country is run. Accountability Now might as well have published its pledge for members of the public administration in Greek for all the good it has done to turn the deployed cadres of the revolution away from their bad habits and towards what the constitution requires of them.

Tim Hughes, writing for the Injured Workers Action Group, illustrates the point.  The refusal to explain to parliament why Hermione Cronje resigned halfway through her term of office is another example. Transparency, ethics, accountability, and the promotion of efficient, economic and effective use of resources (both human and material) all suffer when high-handedness instead of encouragement of public participation in policymaking is the order of the day.

At the core of this malaise is a culture of consequence-free misgovernance and impunity for wrongdoing. The constitution is regarded as a take-it-or-leave-it optional extra, not the supreme law of the land. The cadres of the revolution march to the sound of a different drum in their striving for hegemony.

It is to be hoped that the recommendations of the Zondo commission will address cadre deployment and general lawlessness in governance in SA. An adjustment to the electoral system is overdue and the establishment of a constitutionally compliant anti-corruption entity is a matter of urgency.

SA subscribes to the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) that are designed to end poverty, inequality and hunger through sustainable reform. Strong institutions of government, not sites of cadre deployment, are contemplated by SDG 16. Is SA paying attention? With the auditor-general reporting R166bn in irregular expenditure in the past year, the answer must be a resounding “No!”

Paul Hoffman SC 
Director, Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa Campaigning as Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Ayanda Dlodlo decries corruption as the ‘most defining struggle of our time’

Battle against graft is far from over, says public service minister, calling on people to join the campaign for clean governance
National
3 days ago

Low-yield NPA unable to prosecute all cases from Zondo commission

Shamila Batohi says the underfunded National Prosecuting Authority will have to prioritise state capture cases for impact
National
4 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Why Shamila Batohi needs more time

To think three years should be enough to reverse the damage done to the NPA is to fail to understand the extent of the damage wrought during the Zuma ...
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Fix NPA or democracy is as good as dead

Law-enforcement agencies lack the tools to take on instigators of state capture and enormous graft
Opinion
4 days ago

NPA head Shamila Batohi does damage control over early exit of Hermione Cronje

Prosecutors urged to stay focused amid lack of successful prosecutions as Cronje prepares to exit
National
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Saica is riddled with fatal flaws
Opinion / Letters
2.
CARTOON: ANC land joyride’s crash and burn
Opinion
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Can Joburg’s coalition ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: Deaf-as-a-post ANC incapable of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARY MOORE: Thousands lose right to SA ...
Opinion

Related Articles

JOHN DLUDLU: Two years wasted on land expropriation debacle

Opinion / Columnists

ANC back to square one on land after vote fails

National

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Extremes and choices in the year ahead

Opinion / Columnists

SHAWN HAGEDORN: Break in ANC’s electoral hegemony may mark a turning point

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: Hell! If we can survive ANC rule, we can survive its demise

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa scheme is indefensible

Opinion / Editorials

SAM MKOKELI: Emperor Cyril’s new clothes aren’t so new any more

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.