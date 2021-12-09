Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Death penalty shows who are the rogue states

09 December 2021 - 15:14
Picture: 123RF/ SERGIY TRYAPITSYN
Picture: 123RF/ SERGIY TRYAPITSYN

The editorial, “Turkey shows how not to solve economic problems in SA” (December 6), refers. Our country is often compared with different states. Sometimes with good, democratic, progressive ones and sometimes plain rogue ones.

However, as shown in the editorial, some countries are so bad in many respects that no one wants to be compared with them. The best way to differentiate the good from the bad is to draw up a list of all 194 states that constitute the UN. Then separate them according to which ones persist with the death penalty and which ones have abolished it. The former will be classified as uncivilised for violating the ultimate human right, the right to life and therefore all other rights. The latter will be classified as civilised for protecting not only that right, but all the others.

Thank God our country came to its senses in 1995 by abolishing this scourge once and for all, thereby rejoining the civilised world where we belong.

It’s up to every one of us to realise Nelson Mandela’s dream of a beautiful SA for all its people, black and white, not the one the DA and these little scraps of parties are busy with: ethnic, privileged, dangerous enclaves and laagers in which they hope to feel safe.

Koert Meyer
Welgelegen

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Saica is riddled with fatal flaws

Exam fiasco underlines how the institute has taken the accounting profession to new lows
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Abandon localisation policies

Protectionist policy is a barrier to growth and should be left by the side of the road
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Blitzbokke teach a lesson on merit

Both the senior and Sevens teams are world champions
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: The pot and the kettle

Ebrahim Patel criticises Nigeria, while back at home every business risks becoming a plaything of political power brokers
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Deaf-as-a-post ANC incapable of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARY MOORE: Thousands lose right to SA ...
Opinion
3.
TONY LEON: SA no longer has the constitution for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Fix NPA or democracy is as good as dead
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: SA not emulating Boris Johnson with ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: IMF’s warnings against paralysis getting louder — for good reason

Opinion / Editorials

PETER BRUCE: Deaf-as-a-post ANC incapable of opening gates to growth

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Fix NPA or democracy is as good as dead

Opinion / Editorials

HILARY JOFFE: Let’s hope Omicron doesn’t do as much damage as other variants ...

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Cyril Ramaphosa’s pillow technique may yet save SA

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.