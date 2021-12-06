LETTER: The pot and the kettle

You can’t make this up. Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said during the recent presidential diplomatic and trade visit to certain African countries that a problem for SA businesses in Nigeria was the ever-changing regulatory environment and the inconsistent application of laws.

Talk about the pot and the kettle! Back at home the governing party is musing over whether to scrap property rights. Is this conducive to business certainty? And the labour minister is to be given the power to decide the ethnic makeup of employees. Our legal and regulatory environment has become a roller-coaster.

Business may face capricious government intervention regarding its property and business structure. Each business risks becoming a plaything of political power brokers. If these proposals are enacted Nigeria will seem a haven of peace to SA enterprises.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.