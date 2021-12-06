Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The pot and the kettle

Ebrahim Patel criticises Nigeria, while back at home every business risks becoming a plaything of political power brokers

06 December 2021 - 15:45
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

You can’t make this up. Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said during the recent presidential diplomatic and trade visit to certain African countries that a problem for SA businesses in Nigeria was the ever-changing regulatory environment and the inconsistent application of laws.

Talk about the pot and the kettle! Back at home the governing party is  musing over whether to scrap property rights. Is this conducive to business certainty? And the labour minister is to be given the power to decide the ethnic makeup of employees. Our legal and regulatory environment has become  a roller-coaster.

Business may face capricious government intervention regarding its property and business structure. Each business  risks becoming a plaything of political power brokers. If these proposals are enacted Nigeria will seem a haven of peace to SA enterprises.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

