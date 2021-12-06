Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Costly tests restrict regional travel

Why insist on expensive tests to cross land borders when our neighbours have similar rates of Covid-19?

06 December 2021 - 15:54
We complain about the ban on travellers from SA imposed due to the discovery of the Omicron variant, but what about regional travel between SA and our neighbouring countries?

We all have similar rates of Covid-19. Why insist on expensive tests to cross these land borders? It is a restrictive moneymaking scheme. If SA allowed free access to our neighbours (maybe with a vaccination certificate) they would hopefully reciprocate.

Then all the border crossings could be reopened for the benefit of trade and tourism in the community spirit of Southern African development.

Richard O’Callaghan
Parktown North

