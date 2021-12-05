LETTER: West only cares about itself

The point Jonny Steinberg was trying to make in his recent column was apparently missed by some readers (“We are experts on 1918 flu, yet act like fools with Covid-19”, December 2).

Long before anyone (including anti-vaxxers, who seem to know everything) could even debate the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of vaccines, the powerful Western nations were looking out for number one. No one can dispute that. Anyone remember when the EU blocked all exports of vaccines until they were taken care of first?

The World Health Organization (which I admit was seriously compromised due to its partiality towards China), implored the world repeatedly to distribute vaccines equally to all nations and not to hoard these crucial resources. This call fell on deaf ears. At the time world leaders could not have cared less. And now we are reaping the dire consequences, exactly as forewarned.

Some have commented that Africa should be innovating on its own, and that the Western nations “deserve” to be self-centred because they have the skills and intellectual capacity to develop vaccines. But when there is an existential crisis facing the entire human race, do they really have the right to look out for themselves only? Or should there be solidarity and compassion — the very thing that makes us human?

For decades the Western nations have poured money into Africa to ease their consciences and feel good about themselves, but the current crisis has shown them up for who they really are: total hypocrites for whom self-preservation is everything.

Take those typical Hollywood movie scripts in which everyone pulls together for the common cause to survive or defeat a common enemy and throw them out the window. Ours is a far more depressing and dystopian script were everyone is out for themselves.

If an asteroid is found to be rocketing towards earth tomorrow, the developed countries nations would build a bunker for themselves and lock everyone else out. Guaranteed.

This pandemic has brought out the worst in humanity and shown that it’s everyone for themselves. It has unmasked the baseness and incurable selfishness of human nature, which is on display for all to see. And it’s an ugly sight to behold.

Mark Khoury

Via BusinessLIVE

