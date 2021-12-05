Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Thank Patel for the mess

05 December 2021 - 17:17
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Hilary Joffe’s column refers (“SA sending signals it does not want foreign investments”, December 2).

The author states that SA has struggled to attract foreign investment for the past about 10 years. A quick check on Google reveals that clueless communist Ebrahim Patel was appointed economic development minister in 2009, just more than 10 years ago.

Throw in a couple of years for Patel to get to grips with how best to destroy the economy, and you are back to about 10 years of massive wealth destruction under his hand.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

OLIVER DICKSON: Why has Ebrahim Patel not opened bidding process for lottery licence?

This now seems either a blatant dereliction of duty or the early warning signs of a potential conflict of interest
Opinion
4 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Hell! If we can survive ANC rule, we can survive its demise

With stratospheric unemployment and a deaf government, things can only get better if the party goes
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Poultry dumping case unlikely to succeed

International Trade Administration Commission’s mandate is to ensure fair trade, and Patel's localisation should not play a role in its ...
Opinion
1 week ago

DAVID FURLONGER: Playing chicken with the African motor industry

Which comes first: vehicle finance or a vehicle worth financing?
Opinion
1 week ago

Ramaphosa berates African states for joining travel bans over Omicron variant

President says SA should be praised not punished for the fast discovery of the Covid-19 variant as peers react ‘like our former colonisers’
National
5 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers hold talks with Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria

Ramaphosa began his four-nation visit to Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal with a private dinner with Buhari on Tuesday
National
4 days ago

LETTER: Localisation master plans doomed to costly failure

Higher tariffs equal higher prices at the tills
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: DA mayors in all SA’s metros ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: A morally vacant business model
Opinion / Letters
3.
EDITORIAL: Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: Thank Patel for the mess
Opinion / Letters
5.
HILARY JOFFE: SA shoots itself in the foot with ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Poultry dumping case unlikely to succeed

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Localisation master plans doomed to costly failure

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is a Soviet-style economy Patel’s aim?

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.