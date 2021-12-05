LETTER: Thank Patel for the mess

Hilary Joffe’s column refers (“SA sending signals it does not want foreign investments”, December 2).

The author states that SA has struggled to attract foreign investment for the past about 10 years. A quick check on Google reveals that clueless communist Ebrahim Patel was appointed economic development minister in 2009, just more than 10 years ago.

Throw in a couple of years for Patel to get to grips with how best to destroy the economy, and you are back to about 10 years of massive wealth destruction under his hand.

Andrea Robertson

Via BusinessLIVE

