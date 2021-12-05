Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Police again do nothing

05 December 2021 - 19:40
Trucks block the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu-Natal, in this undated picture. Picture: TWITTER
Once again the transport and logistics industry is being held captive by those who prefer to work outside the law (“Truck blockade disrupts traffic on N3 toll road”, December 3).

The vital N3 route between the Port of Durban and the interior was blocked — again — on Friday. Violence and looting has occurred according to some reports, while individuals have taken the law into their own hands to pull drivers from trucks to check their personal documents. The SA Police Service was reported to be “monitoring the situation”.

Law-abiding transporters are subjected to this. The Road Freight Association (RFA) has repeatedly called on the government to do what is necessary. They must deal with those who see themselves as above the law — arrest, detain and investigate the inciters, those who perpetrate these acts and those who take it upon themselves to act like police or authorities of the state.

Those employers who continue to break the law, are not registered with the various authorities as required by various legislative prescripts, or continue to employ individuals at rates below the minimums, must be dealt with.

The SA Police Service must intervene and take action — not stand on the sideline and “monitor”.

We are fast losing any respect we may have enjoyed as a safe, efficient and desirable route for the movement of goods out of, and into, Africa — and even SA.

Gavin Kelly
CEO, Road Freight Association

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: GDP data expected to show the effects of July’s unrest

Economy’s performance will take centre stage in a week that also features retail sales, as well as mining and manufacturing production data
Economy
4 hours ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Can our leaders stop languishing and start clearing reform hurdles?

Increasing social benefits only addresses the symptoms of a system gone wrong
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: Be guided by Marikana inquiry

The probe into the July unrest should take in the recommendations made to tackle policing failures
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa scheme is indefensible

The country missed an opportunity to show moral leadership and ubuntu
Opinion
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Seeming inaction over July unrest deters investment

The lack of justice being done, or seen to be done, shows a shocking lack of leadership
Opinion
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Jobless numbers are now a clanging bell

Alarming unemployment figures show how deep the economic malaise is
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Infrastructure damage hardly ever tackled

SA's authorities wait for things to be upon us before taking action
Opinion
4 days ago
