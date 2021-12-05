LETTER: Police again do nothing

Once again the transport and logistics industry is being held captive by those who prefer to work outside the law (“Truck blockade disrupts traffic on N3 toll road”, December 3).

The vital N3 route between the Port of Durban and the interior was blocked — again — on Friday. Violence and looting has occurred according to some reports, while individuals have taken the law into their own hands to pull drivers from trucks to check their personal documents. The SA Police Service was reported to be “monitoring the situation”.

Law-abiding transporters are subjected to this. The Road Freight Association (RFA) has repeatedly called on the government to do what is necessary. They must deal with those who see themselves as above the law — arrest, detain and investigate the inciters, those who perpetrate these acts and those who take it upon themselves to act like police or authorities of the state.

Those employers who continue to break the law, are not registered with the various authorities as required by various legislative prescripts, or continue to employ individuals at rates below the minimums, must be dealt with.

The SA Police Service must intervene and take action — not stand on the sideline and “monitor”.

We are fast losing any respect we may have enjoyed as a safe, efficient and desirable route for the movement of goods out of, and into, Africa — and even SA.

Gavin Kelly

CEO, Road Freight Association

