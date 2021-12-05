LETTER: Cadres over competence

The ANC detests competence. For every white professional who is angry due to the lack of opportunity in SA, I’ll show you four black, talented professionals who were constructively dismissed or frustrated out of their positions.

It’s easy to mock useless, overpaid public servants. But faced with a choice of unemployment with a family to feed, or a R1m a year useless job, it’s hardly a choice — even when you’re humiliated, overlooked and your talent wasted constantly. Because you may be black, but not a cadre.

Even the private sector often appoints connected cadres instead of talented black professionals.

Thabiso Tsheole

Via BusinessLIVE

