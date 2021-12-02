LETTER: Of course unemployment is rising

Would any thinking person with a modicum of intelligence not have foreseen the effect(s) the July violence, looting and destruction of lives and businesses would have on the economy, jobs in particular? (“Unemployment data shows heavy toll of Zuma-inspired violence in KZN and Gauteng”, November 30).

That it all happened amid a general absence of the security forces is in itself a disgrace, but the subsequent inability of the ANC government to pursue and capture the instigators or hold anybody of consequence responsible, has further deepened the negative reaction, both at home and internationally.

So yes, of course the unemployment figures would skyrocket — who wants to hire when parts of the country lie in ruins and businesses are destroyed?

Sandra Goldberg

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.