Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Of course unemployment is rising

Who wants to hire when parts of the country lie in ruins and businesses are destroyed?

02 December 2021 - 16:54
Job seekers in Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Job seekers in Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

Would any thinking person with a modicum of intelligence not have foreseen the effect(s) the July violence, looting and destruction of lives and businesses would have on the economy, jobs in particular? (“Unemployment data shows heavy toll of Zuma-inspired violence in KZN and Gauteng”, November 30).

That it all happened amid a general absence of the security forces is in itself a disgrace, but the subsequent inability of the ANC government to pursue and capture the instigators or hold anybody of consequence responsible, has further deepened the negative reaction, both at home and internationally.

So yes, of course the unemployment figures would skyrocket — who wants to hire when parts of the country lie in ruins and businesses are destroyed?

Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Jobless numbers are now a clanging bell

Alarming unemployment figures show how deep the economic malaise is
Opinion
23 hours ago

Unemployment data shows heavy toll of Zuma-inspired violence in KZN and Gauteng

Number of discouraged job seekers increased by 545,000, while the number of people who weren’t economically active increased by 443,000
National
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Hell! If we can survive ANC rule, we can survive its demise

With stratospheric unemployment and a deaf government, things can only get better if the party goes
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: ANC blind to its folly

Governing party’s policies are ruining the economy
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Unions blind to dangers

Scorched earth policy will make unemployment even worse
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: We do unto Zimbabweans what Boris ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANDREW PRIOR: Faith, endurance and evidence: ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: Hell! If we can survive ANC rule, we ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Jobless numbers are now a clanging bell
Opinion / Editorials
5.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Leading the ANC means not leading ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

DUMA GQUBULE: Treasury and Reserve Bank are putting Ramaphosa’s re-election at ...

Opinion / Columnists

PODCAST | Effect of violence on SA’s international standing

National / Labour

More than 10-million in SA have impaired credit records

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Third quarter labour force survey and Absa PMI to take ...

Economy

Unions vow to ‘cripple’ Clover over wages and retrenchments feud

National / Labour

PODCAST | It’s time for business to do something tangible about African hunger

Economy

Food prices for some low-income families soar 10% in October

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.