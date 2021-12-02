Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t speed up golf’s duffers

02 December 2021 - 16:17
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK

I write in response to Lali Stander’s column on recreational golf in SA (“Stop with the practice swings, just hit it”, December 1). I share her appreciation for SA’s beautiful courses and GolfRSA’s ability to keep them open throughout the pandemic. And while she correctly laments the game’s high costs, the sport remains relatively accessible here compared with most other places in the world.          

However, I take issue with Standers complaint about slow golfers. It is simply unreasonable to expect the average golfer to complete a round in four hours or less. As a high handicapper, I can attest that a round played with 100 shots necessarily takes longer than one played with 80.

I can also assure Stander that nothing detracts from the beauty and relaxation of SAs pristine courses like a grouchy ranger encouraging you to speed up play. While I agree with the need to play “ready golf”, pushing duffers like me to speed up only leads to more errant shots.

If Stander wants to continue growing the game in SA she must adapt to the game played by high handicappers. This means revised expectations for the length of a round: five hours is much more reasonable on most nonlinks courses than four hours.  Golf clubs could also reserve days and tee times for low handicappers who play with the expectation of a quicker round.

Similarly, clubs could block off days for walkers, who tend to be more serious and complete their rounds more quickly than cart riders. These approaches would help mitigate the burden of slow golfers without reducing peoples overall enjoyment of the game.

Dave Roberts
Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LALI STANDER: Stop with the practice swings, just hit it

One of the main reasons golf numbers have been declining is that players take far too long to finish
Sport
1 day ago

Golf pioneer Lee Elder dies at 87

First black player to qualify for the Masters has died
Sport
2 days ago

Dylan Frittelli to play home advantage in chase for SA Open glory

Among contenders are defending champion Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Garrick Higgo, Brandon Stone, Richard Sterne and James Kingston
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: We do unto Zimbabweans what Boris ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANDREW PRIOR: Faith, endurance and evidence: ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: Hell! If we can survive ANC rule, we ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Jobless numbers are now a clanging bell
Opinion / Editorials
5.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Leading the ANC means not leading ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Dylan Frittelli to play home advantage in chase for SA Open glory

Sport / Other Sport

Lawrence flies high with Angel on day one of Joburg Open

Sport / Other Sport

Burmester heads to Joburg Open hungry for more success

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.