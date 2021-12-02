Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC blind to its folly

Governing party’s policies are ruining the economy

02 December 2021 - 16:04
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Why can the ANC not see that its “policies” have destroyed the economy? (“Unemployment data shows heavy toll of Zuma-inspired violence in KZN and Gauteng”, November 30). 

Which useless idiot would insist on more of the same when the destructiveness is so self evident?

What is wrong with these people? Even an animal course corrects when confronted with a threat to its wellbeing.

Cadres, let me spell it out: a dead economy means no money for you.

As money is the most important thing in a cadre’s life, where literally killing for it is a thing, surely even the 70 percenters can see the ANC is ruining this country?

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

