Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Infrastructure damage hardly ever tackled

needs a synopsis please

01 December 2021 - 16:01
The railway line at Langa, Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The railway line at Langa, Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

I was interested in the Railway Safety Regulator’s advert (“Cable theft the destruction of rail”, November 30). The solution is so obvious. You never see unsightly overhead power lines to supply the power for trains overseas. Their power is carried by a “third rail” which runs alongside one of the tracks without endangering the lives of humans.

Many developing countries also installed third rails long ago when cable theft and other acts of vandalism reared their ugly heads. Yet our authorities always seem to wait for things to be upon us before taking action.

Other examples include the e-toll saga, a concept that should never have been introduced here, and the soaring and increasingly unaffordable petrol price, which is a potential cause of unrest in SA as it has been in many other countries. Unnecessary tax add-ons to the pump price should have been removed long ago.

The most pressing example is the threat of criminal and terrorist syndicates, some of which are already committing their acts within our borders, such as organised looting and abduction groups demanding huge amounts to release their victims. These things came about because of disobedience and obstructionist strategies, especially from opposition groups trying by all means to unseat the existing order.

Our country will keep on paying a heavy price not only in enormous damage to our infrastructure but also in the cost to human life. If these folks should come to power one day, other groups will try to dislodge them too, sometimes by starting civil wars, rebellions and even full-scale wars.

We need to come to our senses and seek ways to work together for the greater good.

Koert Meyer
Welgelegen

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Cutting of Metrorail cables in Cape Town is sabotage, Prasa says

The cutting of fibreoptic lines means trains are unable to communicate with one another and the control room
National
23 hours ago

All on track to reopen Mabopane-Pretoria train route by end-November, Prasa says

The corridor used by 300,000 commuters was shut in August for repairs after widespread vandalism and cable theft
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC is an ancient party ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s instinct in vaccine ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
HILARY JOFFE: SA shoots itself in the foot with ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Behind fuel price shock
Opinion
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Treasury and Reserve Bank are ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Prasa allocated funds to improve infrastructure and boost operating trains

National

Government to spend R45m to move people off railway lines, says Mbalula

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.