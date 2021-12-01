Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Costly unrest highlights need for change

01 December 2021 - 15:59
An SANDF soldier patrols a looted mall In Alexandra, Johannesburg, in July. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
The SA Special Risks Insurance Association estimates that the July riots cost the country R50bn: “The most expensive riots in the world.”

To place this in perspective, this amount is equal to our annual defence budget. Few countries have reached this level of anarchy.

If this is where we stand after a quarter of a century of ANC racial engineering (also known as BEE), maybe we should change direction? 

Willem Cronje 
Cape Town

Unemployment data shows heavy toll of Zuma-inspired violence in KZN and Gauteng

Number of discouraged job seekers increased by 545,000, while the number of people who weren’t economically active increased by 443,000
National
1 day ago

No intelligence alert on July riots, says KZN premier

Premier told the SAHRC hearings into the July riots and looting that provincial government was not forewarned by intelligence structures
National
5 days ago

‘Ego’ was one of the policing problems in July riots, Mapisa-Nqakula says

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula testified at the SAHRC hearings into July’s looting in parts of KZN and Gauteng, on Monday
National
1 week ago
