LETTER: Costly unrest highlights need for change

The SA Special Risks Insurance Association estimates that the July riots cost the country R50bn: “The most expensive riots in the world.”

To place this in perspective, this amount is equal to our annual defence budget. Few countries have reached this level of anarchy.

If this is where we stand after a quarter of a century of ANC racial engineering (also known as BEE), maybe we should change direction?

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

