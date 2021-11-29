Opinion / Letters

Letter: Use vaccination incentives

Applying restrictions to unvaccinated people is not the right approach in a country like SA

29 November 2021 - 15:28
I think applying restrictions to unvaccinated people is not the right approach in a country like SA. We should rather use incentives to achieve higher vaccination rates. We should appeal to employers, formal and informal, to use incentives to motivate their employees.

I have done that, and it worked. In this poor country one doesn’t need big incentives. Many people don’t get vaccinated mainly due to indifference and a lack of proper information.

Bogdan Pabian
Via email

