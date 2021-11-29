Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Citizens will have turn around the ship ourselves

It is an illusion that President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to lead our country into a new era

29 November 2021 - 14:28
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: TOBAIS SCHWARZ/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: TOBAIS SCHWARZ/REUTERS

Some positives emerged from the municipal elections earlier this month, a ray of light in the gloom we are all experiencing in our battered country, this being the shattering of the myth that the ANC will rule “till Jesus comes”.

Having suffered the irritating strains of The Little Drummer Boy and noted the fake snow and holly in Checkers from as early as October, and feeling revolted by the feeding frenzy of Black Friday, I’m unable to participate in the myth that the jolly, tubby guy in red with the white beard who delivers presents embodies the best of humanity.

Similarly, the illusion that President Cyril Ramaphosa is able to, let alone wants to, lead our country into a new era is, I’m afraid, built on naive dreams and hopes. The guy is hard-core ANC, puts the party way before the country, and has no intention of making even the slightest move towards ditching the crooks, firing the incompetents and righting state-owned entities.

There is more chance of that other mythical figure, the Tooth Fairy, visiting Irvin Jim and compensating him for his loss of porcelain than there is of Timid Cyril showing any sign of being a reformer.

The message from the elections is there is work to be done and we as citizens are going to have to do it ourselves rather than waiting for mythical figures to come to the rescue.

Michael Hook
Parkhurst

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

DUMA GQUBULE: Treasury and Reserve Bank are putting Ramaphosa’s re-election at risk

Ramaphosa seems committed to economic policies guaranteed to result in rising unemployment
Opinion
1 hour ago

SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni charged with negligence

A board insider says it is not true Magopeni has been targeted because the ANC complained about her
National
2 days ago

LETTER: DA needs to show the way

DA-held municipalities must break away from stranglehold of ANC
Opinion
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Absa soap opera needs to end soon
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Blame politicians, not scientists, for ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Shelling out favours for access to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: The school of rent-seekers
Opinion / Letters
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Omicron’s timing couldn’t be ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Court joins Dikgang Moseneke and six others to the John Hlophe JSC challenge

National

SURE KAMHUNGA: Pragmatism needed when responding to rising Covid-19 cases

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.