Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Travel ban is rational

28 November 2021 - 16:39
International check-in counters stand empty as several airlines stopped flying out of SA amid the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, November 28 2021. Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM/ REUTERS
International check-in counters stand empty as several airlines stopped flying out of SA amid the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, November 28 2021. Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM/ REUTERS

Your report on the UK response to the new Covid variant refers (“SA back on UK’s travel red list over new Covid-19 variant”, November 25).

Much as it sucks for us, and for British tourists who have booked holidays in SA, the decision to put us back on the “red list” is rational because the indications are that the new variant is not yet in the UK, and if it is it is probably not very widespread. 

If they establish that existing vaccinations are effective against the new variant the restrictions should be dropped immediately though.

Mani None 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Blame politicians, not scientists, for Covid-19 travel bans

SA should remain open and honest about the pandemic, though it may pay a high price for it
Opinion
3 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight on new Covid-19 variant

The national coronavirus command council met on Saturday to discuss the discovery of Omicron
National
4 hours ago

Airline stocks fall after SA travel ban on new Covid-19 variant

Airline shares tumbled the most since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, after European countries banned flights from SA to slow the spread of ...
News
2 days ago

61 travellers from SA in Netherlands test positive for Covid-19

The Dutch government banned all air travel from Southern Africa early on Friday
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa brings international ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Blame politicians, not scientists, for ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Travel ban is rational
Opinion / Letters
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Shelling out favours for access to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Reserve Bank gets it wrong
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Australia detects cases of the new coronavirus variant as Omicron keeps ...

World

SA wants countries to reconsider travel bans over Omicron variant

National / Health

US imposes travel bans on Southern Africa over new variant

News

Boris Johnson tries to reassure SA over travel ban

National / Health

Coronavirus command council meeting brought forward as Covid-19 cases spike

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.