LETTER: Travel ban is rational

Your report on the UK response to the new Covid variant refers (“SA back on UK’s travel red list over new Covid-19 variant”, November 25).

Much as it sucks for us, and for British tourists who have booked holidays in SA, the decision to put us back on the “red list” is rational because the indications are that the new variant is not yet in the UK, and if it is it is probably not very widespread.

If they establish that existing vaccinations are effective against the new variant the restrictions should be dropped immediately though.

Mani None

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.