LETTER: State must grow the mining pie

Your editorial opinion refers (“Government digs in and finds a way to effect Mining Charter”, November 26).

Has anyone in the government noted the fall in gold production over the past 30 years in SA? Without investment in new mines, shafts and so on, this will be the story of other commodities as well.

Windfall tax revenue from mining saved our budget this year. It seems the government would rather have some in the elite be BEE winners than the country be solvent.

It needs to start focusing on growing the pie by stopping focusing on getting a larger slice for fat cats by fiat.

Greg Becker

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.