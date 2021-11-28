Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA will be stigmatised and punished

Naming of new Covid variant is pointless and will not make a difference

28 November 2021 - 15:56
Picture: DENNIZN/123RF
Picture: DENNIZN/123RF

Well, that didn’t take long. Well done, over-ambitious SA scientists. (“SA back on UK’s travel red list over new Covid-19 variant”, November 25).

It doesn’t matter whether the World Health Organization (WHO) has opted to give new variants generic names — it will still forever be known as the “Delta” variant that “was first detected in India” or the “(insert Greek letter here)” variant “that originated in SA”.

This new WHO naming convention is pointless and countries will be (and SA now clearly has been in less than 24 hours) stigmatised and punished as a result.

SA is a country that cannot seem to stop scoring own goals at every turn, even when it tries to be transparent and do the right thing. Even the few smart people we have left seem to be desperately lacking in wisdom.

Mark Khoury 
Via BusinessLIVE

Australia detects cases of the new coronavirus variant as Omicron keeps spreading

Two passengers in Sydney from Southern Africa test positive, with both asymptomatic and fully vaccinated
World
3 hours ago

Health department slams ‘knee-jerk’ travel bans on SA

Early indications are that the Covid-19 vaccines are effective against the new variant, ministerial advisory committee member Prof Ian Sanne says
National
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight on new Covid-19 variant

The national coronavirus command council met on Saturday to discuss the discovery of Omicron
National
4 hours ago

61 travellers from SA in Netherlands test positive for Covid-19

The Dutch government banned all air travel from Southern Africa early on Friday
National
1 day ago

Europe and Asia tighten borders after detection of new Covid-19 variant

Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to a new coronavirus variant detected in SA, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border ...
World
2 days ago
