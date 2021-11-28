Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Internal policy shows up president

28 November 2021 - 17:25
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Anthony Butler’s most recent column refers (“Ramaphosa brings international relations to a new level”, November 25).

“Ramaphosa is well-equipped to be a foreign policy president”? When he is not even a “local policy president” of a country that will never see economic growth again?

“Building trust and securing the country’s fundamental economic interests”? When his government’s socialist policy has already destroyed the economy irreversibly?

“Finding ways to move forward in these sectors seems for the first time to be occupying centre stage in SA foreign policy”? The only “centre stage” policy I know of is the expropriation of land without compensation, which will destroy food security and the establishment of black small and subsistence farmers, who will become permanently dependent on government for their own food security and financial survival.

“When it comes to foreign policy we should all hope that Ramaphosa has an equally focused second term”? Why not rather a changed internal policy for what he sees when he looks around him at a devastated, bankrupt and failed country?

Fanie Brink 
Via BusinessLIVE

