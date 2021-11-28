LETTER: DA needs to show the way

The cloud cuckoo land pontification of the president is just more of the same nothingness. The ANC simply can’t speak convincingly about deregulation, privatisation, commercialisation and stimulation as that doesn’t fit with its Marxist and socialist control mantras.

The game is on, and the DA-held municipalities must now break away from the conventional wisdom and the stranglehold of the ANC, and allow renewables to be fed back into “their” grids, set up free trade zones, provide local tax incentives for investment, and start to protect local infrastructure, as a base from which to demonstrate meaningful change.

Quick as you can, Rome is already burning.

Andy Clay

Via email

