LETTER: DA needs to show the way

28 November 2021 - 20:20
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
The cloud cuckoo land pontification of the president is just more of the same nothingness. The ANC simply can’t speak convincingly about deregulation, privatisation, commercialisation and stimulation as that doesn’t fit with its Marxist and socialist control mantras.

The game is on, and the DA-held municipalities must now break away from the conventional wisdom and the stranglehold of the ANC, and allow renewables to be fed back into “their” grids, set up free trade zones, provide local tax incentives for investment, and start to protect local infrastructure, as a base from which to demonstrate meaningful change.

Quick as you can, Rome is already burning.

Andy Clay 
Via email

DA mayors running Gauteng metros vow better service delivery

The country will get a lot better over the next five years, says DA leader John Steenhuisen
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: A busy week for MPs before the December recess

The department of defence will present the findings of a task team into the procurement of an unregistered drug from Cuba
ANC punished over lack of action on corruption, says Fikile Mbalula

Mbalula discusses his party's weak showing in local elections and municipal council sittings across the country
LETTER: The moment ANC rule was broken

The 2021 municipal election brought a serious defeat for the ruling party
OLIVER DICKSON: DA helms Gauteng metros but is beholden to Malema and Mashaba

In the absence of any coalition deals, simply by voting for the DA mayoral candidates, the EFF and Action SA have imposed their will on the DA
